Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $896,566 as Market Valuation Rose

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 107.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 10,802 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,889 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc analyzed 4,877 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,147 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 14,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 10,391 shares to 211,276 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Counselors holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 51,025 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 9,765 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 2,592 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr reported 13,798 shares stake. 9,049 are owned by Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Service Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 1,743 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt reported 42,706 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 15,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 75 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc has 287,595 shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Llc holds 16,061 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

