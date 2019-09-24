Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Lowered by $496,368 as Market Value Declined; Litespeed Management Lowered Its Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) as Valuation Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 637,125 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25M, down from 164,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 1.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 92.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 200,522 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 90 shares. 29,737 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 35,368 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 2.23% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Street reported 8.62M shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,670 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,351 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 4,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.19% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 260,253 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 3,021 shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares to 82,419 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 70.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

