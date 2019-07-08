Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Value Declined; Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $55.58 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 8.13M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 2.16M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 709 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). London Com Of Virginia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 37,501 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort Lp has invested 0.5% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 4.30M were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The. Community & Invest has 2.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc reported 33,068 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,200 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,730 shares. Wafra, New York-based fund reported 401,188 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 53,095 shares stake. Tdam Usa has 8,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Field & Main Bancshares owns 10,635 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares to 157,400 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).