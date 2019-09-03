Grandfield & Dodd Raised Its Holding in Abb LTD (ABB) by $643,878; Korea Investment Continues to Hold Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 36,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 549,813 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.27 million, up from 513,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 422,994 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 791,044 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, up from 755,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 617,959 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

