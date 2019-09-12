Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $1.09 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 173,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, up from 165,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. It closed at $52.63 lastly. It is down 14.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 9,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 824,144 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.14M, up from 814,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 5.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon, Mallinckrodt, Big banks, gold miners – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.33M shares stake. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 0.03% or 5,428 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Arizona State Retirement System reported 25,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Mcmillion Mgmt Inc owns 56,877 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 677,045 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 16,589 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 15,320 shares. Motco accumulated 100 shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 196,196 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Grp holds 0.17% or 284,122 shares. 703 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 29,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,600 shares to 144,524 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,388 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 129,514 shares or 6.95% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 66,052 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 121,151 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company, Missouri-based fund reported 65,917 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested in 0.45% or 14,026 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 0.78% or 1.37M shares. Rench Wealth Management holds 50,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Braun Stacey Assocs invested in 264,707 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 529,127 shares or 4.37% of the stock. Hendley And Commerce holds 3.72% or 70,969 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 25,268 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 76,228 shares to 143,124 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 21,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,163 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).