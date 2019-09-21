Grandfield & Dodd Decreased Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Value Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Holding as Share Price Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 15,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 314,309 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.36 million, down from 329,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14 million, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 1.12 million shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,554 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citizens Northern reported 16,594 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 2,220 shares. 22,857 are owned by Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 30,522 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 38,629 shares. Fosun International Limited reported 0.13% stake. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Water Island Limited Liability Company reported 1.25M shares stake. Peoples Services invested in 0% or 80 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ancora owns 11,432 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 9,390 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 5,514 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc LP holds 1.33% or 475,357 shares in its portfolio. Alley Co Ltd Liability Company owns 91,847 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap reported 0.36% stake. Westpac holds 374,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Company Limited Liability Company owns 7,484 shares. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 30,842 shares. Smead Cap Management owns 939,324 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Van Strum And Towne Inc stated it has 7,290 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hilltop has 36,091 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). F&V Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.94% or 78,778 shares. Halsey Associates Ct owns 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,858 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,025 shares to 19,395 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).