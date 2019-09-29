Grandfield & Dodd Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $374,540; Friess Associates Has Decreased American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Position By $3.85 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) stake by 26.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 240,368 shares as American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 661,834 shares with $11.19M value, down from 902,202 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 3.19M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 1,535 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 13,965 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 15,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $204.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 22.10% above currents $215.26 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29400 target in Thursday, September 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,025 shares to 19,395 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 8,314 shares and now owns 165,714 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Summit Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evergreen Management Lc accumulated 16,947 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 203,194 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated reported 1.86% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Management Professionals Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mai invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Ami Invest has 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,491 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,392 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bath Savings holds 1,032 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru Co holds 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,412 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hrt Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kcm Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,080 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters Gets Its Wings Clipped — but It Will Soar Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Eagle Outfitters declares $0.1375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “URBN Stock 30% Cheaper Than AEO, But More Profitable: Time To Buy URBN? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 32.67% above currents $15.98 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, September 5. UBS maintained the shares of AEO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.