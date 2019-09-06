Grandfield & Dodd Has Boosted Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Position; Energous (WATT)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 8,960 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 165,728 shares with $7.89 million value, up from 156,768 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $6.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 503,387 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

Energous Corp (WATT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 33 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 36 cut down and sold their stakes in Energous Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 7.44 million shares, up from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Energous Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 21 Increased: 19 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 0.1% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 500,488 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,010 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% or 18,858 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0% or 200 shares. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 16,531 shares. Commerce State Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 18,080 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 25,698 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 34,885 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 25,065 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 150,472 shares.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berenberg gives FLIR bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation for 584,325 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc owns 403,009 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 188,900 shares. The California-based Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.16% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 431,438 shares.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 194,300 shares traded. Energous Corporation (WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 34.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energous (WATT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Energous Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WATT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ON Semiconductor New Products to Aid High-Power Applications – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Energous Corp (WATT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ClearOne® Highlights Patented Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile and Feature-Rich Room and Cloud-Based Video Collaboration Systems at InfoComm India 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $111.52 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.