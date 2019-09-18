Grandfield & Dodd Upped Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Holder Karpus Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.59 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 758 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 165,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 150,075 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fnd (CRF) by 403,414 shares to 209,764 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 41,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,259 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (CH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 69,309 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 34,118 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,903 shares. Next Group holds 0% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,367 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc holds 12,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 33,196 shares. Karpus Mngmt accumulated 4.67 million shares or 1.48% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0.26% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Shaker Fincl Svcs Ltd reported 96,598 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Sit Inv Associate Inc reported 4.07M shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mariner Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 12,588 shares.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expect Schlumberger To Struggle For The Most Part In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keane Group: Value Play, Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Fights A Grim Battle, But Some Businesses Ignite Hope – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NOW Is About To Recover From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Dutch Shell Delivering On Its Promises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard – Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.