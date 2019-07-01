Grandfield & Dodd Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Disciplined Growth Investors Upped Holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by $8.63 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 1.31M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74 million, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.095. About 14.29 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy Is Value Investors’ Dream Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Earns Top Honors From West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – PRNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dana Incorporated (DAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2019 Gulf Coast winners include 7 Houston-area CEOs – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 356,098 shares to 949,372 shares, valued at $147.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,176 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Financial stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 0% or 230,000 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 99,097 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 107,197 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 3.72M shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.88 million shares. 704,664 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Int Gp Inc holds 0.03% or 1.45 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 67,466 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,000 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mgmt. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.05% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 13.61 million shares. Axa reported 1.20M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 1,102 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Management has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moneta Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fil holds 0.74% or 6.54M shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 43,325 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 156,759 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 399,036 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 48,800 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Communication has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 162,655 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 1.36 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 1,969 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 46 shares stake. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 236 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant to acquire Advanced Technology Group – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Infosys Collaborates With TMHE to Aid Digital Transformation – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, HAS – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant to Acquire Zenith Technologies, a Leader in Life Sciences Manufacturing Technology Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $450,033 activity. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Middleton Sean. On Thursday, January 24 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 168 shares. On Friday, January 11 the insider Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470. 3,013 shares were sold by Lennox James Patrick, worth $190,667. Shares for $448,683 were sold by Frank Malcolm.