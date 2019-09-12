Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed By $415,030 Its Cvr Energy (CVI) Stake

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 8,470 shares as Cvr Energy Inc (CVI)’s stock rose 18.59%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 38,496 shares with $1.92M value, down from 46,966 last quarter. Cvr Energy Inc now has $4.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 680,692 shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 23,123 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 544,340 shares with $14.34 million value, up from 521,217 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $21.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 3,061 shares to 270,944 valued at $31.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,621 shares and now owns 101,589 shares. Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) was reduced too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has 124,206 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. -based Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Shell Asset Company reported 0.12% stake. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 2.79 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 0% or 115 shares. Sasco Cap Ct owns 936,642 shares. Moreover, Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adage Partners Gp Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 9,540 were accumulated by Telos Capital Mgmt Inc. Raymond James Tru Na reported 41,460 shares stake. The New York-based Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability reported 181,131 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 150,255 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 30,690 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 619,912 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 100,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 509,596 shares and now owns 2.81M shares. Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) was raised too.