Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut By $817,581 Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Consonance Capital Management LP Upped By $493,000 Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 82,846 shares with $10.21 million value, down from 89,493 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $223.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 29,000 shares as Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 2.61 million shares with $44.95 million value, up from 2.58 million last quarter. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc now has $371.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 69,508 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 20.38% above currents $117.88 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L had bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Immunotec has $21 highest and $19 lowest target. $20’s average target is 43.37% above currents $13.95 stock price. Oxford Immunotec had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of OXFD in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

