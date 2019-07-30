Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position By $42.37 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) stake by 90.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 8.47M shares as Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)’s stock rose 31.60%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 17.88 million shares with $91.17 million value, up from 9.40 million last quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $499.87M valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 885,829 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 1,737 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 80,570 shares with $14.62 million value, up from 78,833 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 1.30M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 6.99M shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Mangrove Ptnrs owns 3.46M shares. Bank Of Mellon has 459,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,624 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Vanguard Gp has 4.77 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 2.31 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 66,160 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 87,489 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 76,194 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Voya Investment Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Regions Fincl reported 1,000 shares. 165,000 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by MCENANY PATRICK J, worth $80,750.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160. The insider Inglis John C bought $100,614.

