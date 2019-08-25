Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Trimble (TRMB) Holding By $496,200; Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Sellers Decreased By 12.45% Their Shorts

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) had a decrease of 12.45% in short interest. CCOI’s SI was 2.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.45% from 2.47 million shares previously. With 242,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s short sellers to cover CCOI’s short positions. The SI to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s float is 5.18%. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 162,396 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 12,405 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 295,164 shares with $11.93M value, up from 282,759 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $9.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 1.03 million shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,800 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 8,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Llc accumulated 0.13% or 20,000 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd invested in 46,798 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Victory Mngmt owns 27,143 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 204,386 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 28,240 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 66,061 shares. Df Dent Co holds 0.17% or 156,418 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 12,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate clients located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It has a 83.31 P/E ratio. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trimble Posts Lukewarm Earnings Amid Market Uncertainty – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied EPS Analyst Target Price: $37 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.