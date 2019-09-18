Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Position in Synopsys (SNPS) as Market Valuation Rose; Capital International Investors Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $195.05 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 531,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 billion, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $294.8. About 922,150 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 106,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68 million, down from 108,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 50,854 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9,850 shares to 293,539 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 10,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 682,451 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hanlon Management holds 1,686 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 34,931 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 11,000 shares. Jennison Associates Lc accumulated 5,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.18% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 10.07M shares. Piedmont Inv reported 13,169 shares stake. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,860 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.35% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 4,662 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 25 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 794,340 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $434.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).