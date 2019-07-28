Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Position; Cae Com (CAE) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $357,940

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.34 million shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc Com (CAE) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 356,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 149,338 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp Com (AQUNF) by 171,710 shares to 179,420 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $53.32 million for 33.70 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

