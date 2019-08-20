Grandfield & Dodd Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Holding By $447,868; Brunswick (BC) Shorts Raised By 20.02%

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had an increase of 20.02% in short interest. BC’s SI was 3.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.02% from 3.28M shares previously. With 1.26M avg volume, 3 days are for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)’s short sellers to cover BC’s short positions. The SI to Brunswick Corporation’s float is 4.58%. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 835,419 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 329,390 shares with $27.40M value, down from 334,786 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 6.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.43’s average target is 6.08% above currents $86.19 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. UBS initiated the shares of MRK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 2,900 shares to 86,932 valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chubb Limited stake by 2,955 shares and now owns 92,134 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.23% stake. Wallace Cap Inc invested in 0.3% or 25,874 shares. Bb&T Limited Company stated it has 1.13M shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 0.29% or 86,711 shares in its portfolio. 11.11 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.47% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 43,390 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser reported 760 shares stake. Burney Comm holds 22,702 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 11,046 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.24% stake. 435,760 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc holds 6,497 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 45,556 shares. Private Asset Management invested in 209,034 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 25.63 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 44.73% above currents $45.14 stock price. Brunswick had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 19.