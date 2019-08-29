Grandfield & Dodd Trimmed By $571,648 Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Brown Advisory Lifted Smith A O (AOS) Holding

Brown Advisory Inc increased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 15.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 130,743 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 998,259 shares with $53.23 million value, up from 867,516 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 638,799 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 14,024 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 18,490 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $109.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Chubb Limited stake by 2,955 shares to 92,134 valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 35,771 shares and now owns 791,044 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca owns 1,932 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability holds 93,903 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,454 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 19,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Prudential stated it has 1.78M shares. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,363 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 386 shares. Scotia owns 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 253,625 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington Trust has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9,564 were reported by Services. 5,297 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Leisure Cap holds 0.65% or 5,955 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 2,460 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 5,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 22.70% above currents $126.87 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 35.28% above currents $45.09 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AOS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 38,855 shares. Savant Cap Limited Company accumulated 8,140 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Agf Investments has 50,385 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 27,280 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 21,111 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 572,085 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.61% or 875,745 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Clean Yield Gp stated it has 888 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2.13M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Essex Management Communications Lc stated it has 9,126 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) stake by 746,708 shares to 746,095 valued at $27.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 386,354 shares and now owns 3.22M shares. Vereit Inc was reduced too.