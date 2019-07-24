Grandfield & Dodd Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Decreased by $571,648 as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Declined While Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lifted by $1.02 Million Its Stake

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03 million, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $256.25. About 727,585 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 3.51 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares to 10.11 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc reported 1,067 shares stake. 967 are held by Gradient Invs. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 8,175 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Llc has 2,261 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.04% or 68,103 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 347 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 8,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation reported 481,336 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,240 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,200 shares. Df Dent & Company has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 29 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj holds 0.44% or 55,393 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments Incorporated reported 1,000 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,955 shares to 92,134 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation has 1.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,789 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 15,716 shares. Meridian Mngmt Co has invested 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter has 1.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davidson Inv Advisors owns 95,076 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Limited Com reported 36,223 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 58,290 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,976 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smith Salley has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 28 shares. 1,874 were accumulated by Iron Ltd Liability Co. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wheatland stated it has 1.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).