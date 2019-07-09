Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Stake in Fedex (FDX); Beck Mack & Oliver Maintains Position in Wabtec (WAB)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,570 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, up from 78,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.58M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.24M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.27M shares. 150 are held by Vigilant Capital Ltd Co. Skylands Ltd reported 27,700 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 5,864 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,337 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Com reported 3,972 shares. Price Michael F owns 913 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Chevy Chase accumulated 0.04% or 116,722 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Peddock Advsrs Limited holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) by 3,246 shares to 357,140 shares, valued at $122.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,050 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

