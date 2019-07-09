Grandfield & Dodd Maintains Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Beacon Roofing Supply Com (BECN) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (BECN) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 35,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 81,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 334,792 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 151,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 2.53M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,371 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.05% or 40,590 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Trustmark Comml Bank Department invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Platinum Mgmt owns 2.02 million shares. Arizona-based Stellar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp owns 409,170 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Yhb Advisors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,945 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 187,796 shares. 220,422 were accumulated by Victory Management. Element Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 3,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd invested in 4.65% or 66,028 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.68 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated reported 170,412 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 28,912 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 140,912 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 1,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 0.01% or 140,649 shares. 244,934 were accumulated by Penn Capital Company. Broadview Advsr Ltd has 149,025 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 15,917 shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 820,207 shares. New York-based Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.04% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Limited Liability Corp Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.25M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Mgmt Ltd has 0.76% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of stock was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 27,981 shares to 32,501 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS).