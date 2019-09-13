Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut By $634,010 Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Barclays Plc Has Boosted Qep Res (QEP) Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 34.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,877 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 9,147 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 14,024 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Barclays Plc increased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 874.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 917,686 shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Barclays Plc holds 1.02M shares with $7.39 million value, up from 104,900 last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $949.27M valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 4.98 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850. On Friday, August 9 the insider Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $52,500 was bought by TRICE DAVID A.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Carrier Appoints Veteran Finance Chief Timothy McLevish as New CFO – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 13.25% above currents $137.46 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”.