Grandfield & Dodd Upped Its Trimble (TRMB) Holding by $496,200; Bank Of America Upped Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21710.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 17.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.97M, up from 78,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 2.94M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 471,820 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. 13,573 shares valued at $526,893 were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN on Wednesday, February 13. $3.23M worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by JOHANSSON ULF J on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 1.03 million shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Co holds 26,401 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp owns 1,900 shares. Assetmark accumulated 203 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5,999 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 103 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.68M shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 159,715 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited reported 43,020 shares stake. California-based Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Westpac Banking stated it has 15,740 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.03% or 8,210 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 18,019 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 1.51% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Riverhead Ltd holds 32,948 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 350,947 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWY) by 249,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

