Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $817,581 as Valuation Rose; As Osi Systems (OSIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Cut by $15.27 Million Its Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 175,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 129,985 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 305,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 12,579 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 587,296 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.83M shares to 16.26M shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 20,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.02 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $19.01M for 25.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 383,142 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 4,253 shares. Cap Mngmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,900 shares. Us Bank De has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Asset One Ltd has invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 1.82M shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 14,055 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability reported 2,925 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 5,000 shares. Principal Financial, a Iowa-based fund reported 137,720 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,481 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 11,871 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.59 million activity. EDRICK ALAN I sold $865,320 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Monday, February 11.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,955 shares to 92,134 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).