Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Its Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) as Share Price Rose; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Value Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised Holding by $2.15 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 245.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 18,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 25,703 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 7,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.68 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 106,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68M, down from 108,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 814,669 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,314 shares to 165,714 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synopsys: A Growth Model Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys beats Q2 estimates, adjusts outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor and Synopsys Renew Partnership on FPGA Synthesis Tools – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 46,370 shares or 0.1% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 29,026 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% or 144,843 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox accumulated 20,330 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 21,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 96,800 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 156 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,464 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% or 605 shares. Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 52,300 shares. Korea Investment reported 384,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,908 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.08% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 16.56 million shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 166,813 shares to 243,637 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,295 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EXACT Sciences Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Exact Sciences Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Is Jumping Again Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2018.