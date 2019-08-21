Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $324,800; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Increased Its Holding

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 761,816 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 65,787 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Poni and Comex Join Forces to Distribute Poni Cash Cards in Mexico – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG completes Dexmet buy – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of $0.5 Billion of Zurich’s Legacy A&E Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

