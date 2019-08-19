Grandfield & Dodd Cut Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $817,581; As Colgate (CL) Stock Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake by $356,796

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.96M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 5,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 127,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 132,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 981,226 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,348 shares to 513,706 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 10,980 shares to 24,209 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Value Etf Trust (IWD) by 56,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 26.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.