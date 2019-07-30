Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Ppg Inds (PPG) Position by $324,800; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Family Capital Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 868,458 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 46 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc reported 14,791 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,790 shares. Sit Assoc owns 32,010 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And invested in 0.12% or 1,400 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 0.22% or 4,456 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs accumulated 4,771 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 0.11% or 1,421 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 12,384 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 4.97 million shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tarbox Family Office owns 252 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated holds 20,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dakota Wealth Management reported 4,825 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. $7.39M worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 6,319 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 3,557 shares. 3,724 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ancora Limited reported 8,644 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Com owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 4,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De holds 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 381,597 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 12,000 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability. 3,984 are owned by Provident. Argi Svcs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The Japan-based Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 24,463 shares or 0.02% of the stock.