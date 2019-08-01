Grandfield & Dodd Holding In Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Was Has Lifted; Arete Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 27,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 1.83M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 1.69 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) by 333,231 shares to 142,444 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 328,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,768 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Inv holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,784 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc owns 5,083 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 6,500 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com reported 2,900 shares stake. Ntv Asset Management Limited Com holds 66,086 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 73,713 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.42% or 161,800 shares in its portfolio. Arbor Invest Llc has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.09% or 16,029 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust reported 51,864 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 32,043 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 336,544 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 4,810 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.74% or 4.64 million shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,673 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.