Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Stake by $6.51 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 30,759 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 32,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $198.06. About 54,922 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 3,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.67 million, up from 12,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.41. About 141,751 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,806 shares to 182,577 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,780 shares, and cut its stake in S & P Dep Rcpts Unit (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.31 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,060 shares to 92,992 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.