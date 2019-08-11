Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake; Allergan plc (AGN) Had 6 Bulls

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 2,900 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 86,932 shares with $9.81 million value, up from 84,032 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $27.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 1.08M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity

Among 12 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $217 highest and $13300 lowest target. $171.20’s average target is 7.11% above currents $159.84 stock price. Allergan had 35 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of AGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AGN in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by UBS. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital owns 2,797 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 277,017 shares. Moreover, American Assets Invest Management Llc has 1.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 55,590 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,071 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.15% or 76,951 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 2.80 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 5,711 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.11% stake. Advisory Alpha Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Daiwa Grp holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 16,079 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp reported 4,168 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.77% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Old Point Trust Finance N A reported 4,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 31,423 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is -0.81% below currents $115.33 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.40 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6 were accumulated by Ent Services Corporation. Cullinan Assocs owns 2,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 4,400 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 15,474 were reported by Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Staley Advisers has invested 0.02% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) or 174 shares. & has invested 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2,120 shares.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $159.84. About 2.90 million shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 19/04/2018 – BUZZ-Allergan: Pares losses after sources say co unlikely to bid for Shire; 03/04/2018 – ALLERGAN-RICHTER: PRIMARY ENDPOINT MET IN CARIPRAZINE STUDY; 20/04/2018 – Allergan Showcases Leadership in Neurosciences with 25 Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los; 30/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Allergan to sell women’s health and infectious disease units after strategic review –; 03/05/2018 – Allergan Board Now Has 12 Members; 19/04/2018 – Allergan and Takeda compete in $63 bln fight for drugmaker Shire; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDATIONS OF ITS DRUG SAFETY PANEL TO BE FORWARDED TO COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE FOR A FINAL OPINION ON ESMYA; 23/03/2018 – Allergan CEO Brenton Saunders 2017 Total Pay $32.8 Million; 29/05/2018 – Allergan recalls birth-control pill packs with out-of-order placebos

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allergan plc’s (NYSE:AGN) Profit Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan Voluntarily Recalls BIOCELL® Textured Breast Implants and Tissue Expanders – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.