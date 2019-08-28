Grandfield & Dodd Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 44.05% above currents $25.95 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Monday, March 4. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Raymond James maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $45 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $45.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $33.0000 36.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 329,390 shares with $27.40 million value, down from 334,786 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $218.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 5.62 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Healthcare Company Enters Oversold Territory (ACHC) – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.44M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj holds 0.46% or 487,813 shares. Shine Advisory Ser Inc reported 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 17,319 shares. 4.28 million were accumulated by P2 Cap Partners Lc. 26,084 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 23,700 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 22,871 shares stake. 15,475 were accumulated by M&T Bankshares Corporation. Regions reported 0% stake. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Utd Automobile Association invested in 102,629 shares.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 556,690 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,690 shares. Artemis Investment Llp reported 0.31% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 3.02 million shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 9,806 shares. M&R holds 0.64% or 36,809 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,511 shares. 16,736 are owned by E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership. First Washington accumulated 552 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 19 shares. Johnson has 0.27% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 36,720 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Alps invested in 33,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 226 were reported by Jcic Asset. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And stated it has 23,413 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btim has 0.7% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 7.38% above currents $85.52 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $83 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.