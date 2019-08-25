Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Upped Resources Connection (RECN) Stake; Diplomat Pharmacy Has 1.16 Sentiment

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 67 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 58 sold and trimmed positions in Diplomat Pharmacy. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 58.33 million shares, down from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Diplomat Pharmacy in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Resources Connection Inc (RECN) stake by 114.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 419,575 shares as Resources Connection Inc (RECN)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 787,138 shares with $13.02 million value, up from 367,563 last quarter. Resources Connection Inc now has $520.07M valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 131,173 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN)

Armistice Capital Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for 3.00 million shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 1.20 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 0.72% invested in the company for 551,620 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 598,802 shares.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 655,597 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BLN AND $5.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MLN, COMPARED TO $1,079 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $426.17 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 54,361 shares stake. 1.15 million are owned by State Street Corp. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 792,123 shares. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 58,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Grandeur Peak Advsr Lc stated it has 787,138 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Axa holds 166,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). 177,380 are held by Horrell Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 69,045 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,483 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.58M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

