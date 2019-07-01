Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Upped Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $535,425; Market Valuation Declined; Personal Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.73. About 62,527 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 20,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,283 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, up from 403,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 3.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank invested in 15,342 shares. 51,444 are held by Capital Rech Invsts. Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,185 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% stake. Barbara Oil Com has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,000 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citizens Northern Corp holds 1.45% or 23,430 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 80,859 shares stake. Connable Office Inc holds 21,515 shares. Middleton And Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,711 shares. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited has 65,476 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Central Fincl Bank Trust owns 24,814 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 286,808 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton invested in 1.04% or 18,306 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,627 shares to 255,222 shares, valued at $50.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,971 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 33,250 shares to 202,124 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 45,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,192 shares, and cut its stake in Despegear Com Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt has 3,910 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Liability holds 1.83% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 40,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 3,955 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.59% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 162,907 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co holds 819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Woodstock holds 49,908 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 0.31% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 4,960 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc owns 119,542 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 168,521 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co holds 6,751 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Art Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.04% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).