Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Upped Its Stake in Resources Connection (RECN) by $6.71 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Position In Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Was Raised

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 114.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 419,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 787,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, up from 367,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 27,593 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 2.16 million shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 40,150 shares to 315,340 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.