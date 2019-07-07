Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Upped Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Holding By $5.52 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Insperity (NSP) Stake By $1.67 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 81,125 shares as Core Laboratories Nv (CLB)’s stock declined 15.43%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 391,957 shares with $27.02M value, up from 310,832 last quarter. Core Laboratories Nv now has $2.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 308,358 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Insperity Inc (NSP) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 13,609 shares as Insperity Inc (NSP)’s stock declined 7.12%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 489,856 shares with $60.58 million value, down from 503,465 last quarter. Insperity Inc now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 153,033 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS) stake by 2,450 shares to 28,485 valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 10,225 shares and now owns 30,182 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 30,091 shares. Moreover, Howland Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.34% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Victory Capital reported 14,974 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,357 shares. 10,711 are owned by Edgestream Partners L P. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 6,063 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 38,582 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 18,072 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 32 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 27,619 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated reported 0.1% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 13,210 shares to 365,017 valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 31,718 shares and now owns 839,853 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.47M for 46.07 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 47,247 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 29,895 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,700 shares. State Street reported 1.21 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 326,238 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.95% stake. Cap Fund Management, a France-based fund reported 150,090 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0.09% or 58,623 shares. 162,549 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 14,300 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc stated it has 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Axa has 0.05% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 31,586 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,391 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. 7,998 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by MINCKS JAY E on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $336,327 were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider RAWSON RICHARD G sold $6.98 million. $3.76M worth of stock was sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D.