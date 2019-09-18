Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position By $6.13 Million; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 2,778 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 27,976 shares with $5.70 million value, down from 30,754 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $208.71. About 487,010 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 13.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 43,173 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 269,373 shares with $38.28 million value, down from 312,546 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $6.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.16. About 128,193 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments has invested 0.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc reported 3,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 630 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 22,031 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,003 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Company reported 0.75% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hightower Advsrs holds 0% or 1,775 shares in its portfolio. 34,709 were reported by Next Century Growth Invsts Lc. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 151,973 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 2.44 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 1,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Among 5 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $145’s average target is 16.78% above currents $124.16 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) stake by 12,600 shares to 88,975 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 7,175 shares and now owns 572,317 shares. 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was raised too.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer National Registered Advisor stated it has 0.21% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 0.71% stake. Wealthcare Mgmt reported 125 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 13,525 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,067 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,337 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bourgeon Management Lc holds 1.94% or 16,401 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has 29,724 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 78 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk LP accumulated 14,620 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 1.17M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Tru Invest has invested 0.75% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).