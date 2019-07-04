Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position; Opus Investment Management Has Cut 3M Company (MMM) Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 25,500 shares with $5.30M value, down from 29,500 last quarter. 3M Company now has $100.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 947,057 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 7,600 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 11.34%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 307,971 shares with $50.47M value, down from 315,571 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $23.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $183.99. About 1.18M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 52.27 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 12,225 shares to 28,926 valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son stake by 9,050 shares and now owns 942,413 shares. Endava Plc was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 28 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by FBR Capital. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon (LULU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 346% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital & Global Growth to Aid lululemon’s (LULU) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, MA, LCI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP owns 0.22% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 294,884 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,475 shares. 67,225 were accumulated by Bender Robert And Associates. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.19% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.62% or 714,009 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1,852 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 7,685 shares. 15 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fdx Advisors reported 6,127 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 92,727 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has 64,179 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $674.67 million activity. Wilson Dennis J. also sold $272.20M worth of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Communication holds 40,100 shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh has 181,738 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com owns 2,400 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp holds 19,084 shares. Dsc Advisors LP owns 1,218 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Country National Bank & Trust has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Calamos Advsr holds 98,123 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1,108 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Co holds 0.96% or 46,127 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 4,644 shares. Joel Isaacson reported 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.