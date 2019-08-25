Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed By $7.69 Million Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding; Last Week RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Coverage

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 45,525 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 349,192 shares with $59.06M value, down from 394,717 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.33B valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 323,217 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 32.33% above currents $16.02 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RLJ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RLJ in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. See RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) latest ratings:

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 1.81 million shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity. 5,000 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares with value of $85,250 were bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 364,813 shares. Dimensional Fund L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Real Est Management Svcs Limited Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 20,600 shares. Highland Capital Management L P invested in 14,300 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated L P holds 1,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 273,954 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 17,123 shares. Asset One holds 342,041 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp holds 123,193 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc has 2.78M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 16 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Schroder Inv Group Inc has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 746,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Endava Plc stake by 55,325 shares to 285,086 valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son stake by 9,050 shares and now owns 942,413 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Pnc Serv Grp owns 1,364 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 4,069 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 38,985 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 600 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 101,205 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Summit Creek Advisors Llc accumulated 107,726 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson owns 5,094 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 961 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, has 0.11% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Numerixs owns 200 shares.

