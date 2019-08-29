Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Maintains Stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB); Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Usca Ria Has Boosted Stake by $733,249

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 22,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 18,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $227.25. About 3.15M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 391,957 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 310,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 353,440 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 356 are owned by Kbc Gp Inc Nv. 338,367 were reported by Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 4,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk accumulated 0% or 445 shares. 11,779 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 769,275 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,665 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Co owns 9,196 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 20 shares. Art Advsr Lc owns 8,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 531,115 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Peoples Fincl stated it has 42 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 314,700 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $35.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,546 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,818 shares. Ifrah has 1,896 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chilton Investment Communications Ltd Liability invested in 878,517 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.79 million shares. Sigma Planning has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baxter Bros stated it has 13,712 shares. Choate Advsrs reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Navellier & Associates Inc stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Research Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,775 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,435 shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 94,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno.

