Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Maintains Position in Coresite Realty (COR); As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Decreased Stake

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 111.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 477,670 shares traded or 83.63% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.