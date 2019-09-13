Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $627,250 as Share Price Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $712,130 as Stock Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 24,101 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 28,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 477,187 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 31,923 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 40,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 968,546 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.80M for 26.50 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 8,375 shares to 220,450 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 18,663 shares to 28,455 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 24.64 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

