Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding by $7.69 Million; Shah Capital Management Stake in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Increased as Market Value Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 45,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 349,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.06 million, down from 394,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $189.61. About 320,729 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 64,941 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,730 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 58,113 shares. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct invested 0.44% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 0.01% or 8,507 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 9,712 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 2.91 million shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 80,544 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co accumulated 31,461 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). World Asset accumulated 1,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.06% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Highland Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability accumulated 3,565 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 39,765 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 21,900 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 192,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA).

