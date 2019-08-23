Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Its Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Holding; Unifi New (UFI) SI Decreased By 7.56%

Unifi Inc New (NYSE:UFI) had a decrease of 7.56% in short interest. UFI’s SI was 594,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.56% from 642,900 shares previously. With 94,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Unifi Inc New (NYSE:UFI)’s short sellers to cover UFI’s short positions. The SI to Unifi Inc New’s float is 3.6%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 39,439 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES VIEW, SEES S-T PROFITABILITY HURT; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 81,125 shares as Core Laboratories Nv (CLB)'s stock declined 16.41%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 391,957 shares with $27.02 million value, up from 310,832 last quarter. Core Laboratories Nv now has $1.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 247,075 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS) stake by 2,450 shares to 28,485 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 45,525 shares and now owns 349,192 shares. Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 6,063 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 43,785 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il accumulated 30,145 shares. 2,132 were accumulated by Capital Intl Ltd Ca. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 9,807 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Scout Investments Incorporated stated it has 48,803 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 399 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 2,929 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Lc has 0.2% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 10,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 49,290 shares. Blackrock holds 2.24 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 511 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 99,875 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 0.02% or 39,672 shares. 320 were reported by Moody Bancorporation Trust Division. Jpmorgan Chase Communications, a New York-based fund reported 37,730 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Geode Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 3,740 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 54,930 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0% or 15,381 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 219,499 shares.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $361.29 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 29.8 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $593,604 activity. 9,741 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares with value of $215,276 were bought by Bishop Robert J. LANGONE KENNETH G bought $378,328 worth of stock.