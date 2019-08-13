Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increases Position in Aratana Therapeutics (PETX); Woodstock Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,825 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 158,977 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 116,549 shares. Smithfield Company reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 81,871 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,562 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 361,561 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Limited Liability (Wy) owns 0.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,926 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.12% or 3,836 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability owns 9,981 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 363,313 are held by Ctc Limited Liability Company. Stanley holds 28,209 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Com invested in 3.67% or 576,555 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares to 56,869 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 17,775 shares to 137,150 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,182 shares, and cut its stake in Despegear Com Corp.