Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Increased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position; Cognios Capital Raised By $804,825 Its Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) stake by 56.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 32,193 shares as Advanced Micro Devic (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 88,982 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 56,789 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devic now has $37.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 132.48 million shares traded or 90.42% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q REV. $1.65B, EST. $1.57B; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 24,325 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 1.04 million shares with $37.26 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 209,091 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Among 4 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 14,500 shares to 265,675 valued at $20.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Knight Transportation Inc stake by 28,775 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Kinsale Capital Group Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Advanced Micro Devices Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why AMD Stock Will Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Rosenblatt maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley.