Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Holds Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed by $19.69 Million Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 280,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 563,822 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38M, up from 283,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 232,350 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 407,778 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’; 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hendley & reported 0.59% stake. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 1.50 million shares. Old Natl Bancorp In invested in 0.09% or 33,176 shares. 116,378 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Scout Invests has 0.19% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amg Natl Tru National Bank stated it has 33,494 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 581,188 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Glendon Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 97,387 shares. High Pointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 6,010 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated owns 631 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 51,262 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 5,481 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 854 shares stake. Argent holds 0.02% or 3,934 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 13.13 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,357 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Counsel holds 2.05% or 210,050 shares. Fulton National Bank Na owns 7,903 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.13M shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 8,318 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2,500 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 269,384 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt stated it has 163,726 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Davenport & Limited Liability holds 22,916 shares. Creative Planning has 40,469 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Services Advsr holds 451,271 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 9,402 shares. 1.20M are owned by Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,700 shares to 69,317 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 36,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,206 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

