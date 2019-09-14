Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Cut by $6.13 Million; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $484,848 as Share Value Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 57,223 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 64,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 43,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 269,373 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28 million, down from 312,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 459,430 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked Blue Chip Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 103,277 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advsrs has 712,022 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.03% or 4,377 shares. Hm Payson & has 4,145 shares. 14,020 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Choate Advisors holds 61,153 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Liability has 1.22M shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 246,361 were reported by Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Limited. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd invested in 95,289 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Citigroup Inc owns 943,804 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 106,485 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Company. Federated Invsts Pa holds 9,786 shares. Sather Gru holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 358,453 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,483 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : WMT, NICE, WIX, EXP, FRO, MMYT, KEM, MANU, ZEAL, QIWI, MGIC, BOXL – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Becomes Oversold (WIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 340,825 shares to 625,911 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.18% or 151,973 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 26,609 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 269,373 are owned by Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Lc. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated owns 0.32% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2.53 million shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 717,473 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,523 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coatue Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 177,904 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 47,397 shares in its portfolio.