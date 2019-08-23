Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped Its Systemax (SYX) Stake by $4.23 Million; Par Capital Management Has Raised Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Position by $1.10 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 137,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, up from 904,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 35,731 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 821.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 192,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 215,476 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 23,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 5,384 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,737 shares to 18,279 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 71,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,142 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 71,721 shares. 12,800 were reported by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 4,326 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 12,366 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 14,749 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 18,719 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp invested 0.1% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.31% or 156,293 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,856 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 58 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.13% or 745,814 shares in its portfolio. 7,795 were accumulated by Int Gru. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 104,554 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Thomas W has 1.27% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 75,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 129,424 shares.

