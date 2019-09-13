Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $468,975; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Market Value Rose While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $5.82 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 2,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 60,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21M, up from 57,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 24,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 23,531 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, down from 48,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $230.03. About 546,208 shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 20,000 shares to 182,124 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services.

